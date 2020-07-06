Canadian Elite Basketball League to use Elam Ending in Summer Series

The Canadian Elite Basketball League has shown itself to be open to innovative ideas, and that trend will continue when the second-year circuit tips off its Summer Series later this month.

The seven-team 15-day tournament begins July 25 and will include the ‘Elam Ending’ in all 26 games.

The concept caught the attention of hoops fans at the most recent NBA all-star game. Created by Ball State University prof Nick Elam, the end-of-game rule takes away the score clock inside the final four minutes, replacing it with a target score.

At the first stoppage of play at or under four minute mark of the fourth quarter, timed play ends and a target score is set, equal to the leading team’s score plus nine. For example, if Abbotsford’s Fraser Valley Bandits lead the Edmonton Stingers 77-71 at the stoppage, the target score after adding nine points to the Bandits’ total is 86.

The first team to reach the target score wins the game.

Only two timeouts per team can be used during untimed play, with Elam striving to eliminate the lack of flow that comes from intentional fouling, seemingly endless timeouts and rushed possessions.

“I am excited about the CEBL’s bold vision to implement the Elam Ending, and to be the first to do so in FIBA play,” Elam said. “Whether at the NBA All-Star Game, TBT: The Basketball Tournament, or countless grassroots-level leagues and events throughout the basketball world, the Elam Ending continues to prove its ability to preserve high-quality, fluid, and intense play all the way through the end of the game.”

CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale is excited to see the Elam Ending in action.

“The Elam Ending ensures that every contest ends on a winning basket,” the basketball boss said. “We will have 26 heroes for all 26 of our CEBL Summer Series games. It greatly enhances the viewing experience for fans, and the game experience for players and coaches.”

The CEBL Summer Series sees the Bandits tipping off against Edmonton, Ottawa, Hamilton, Guelph, Saskatchewan (Saskatoon) and host Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines for a round robin competition leading to a playoff bracket and title game.

See cebl.ca for more info.

