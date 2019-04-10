Canadian Elite Basketball League reveals championship trophy

A lot of thought went into the prize pro basketball teams will play for starting May 9.

The fledgling Canadian Elite Basketball League has a championship trophy.

The CEBL revealed the design of the trophy last week and it will be making an appearance in each of the league’s six cities – including Abbotsford – at some point this season.

Representing Canadian pride, the trophy takes the shape of a peach basket like the ones that Canadian James Naismith used when he invented the game in 1891 at the Springfield (Masachusetts) YMCA.

The outer layer includes 45 maple leafs made with anodized aluminum. The trophy weighs in at a solid 27 pounds.

It was designed and built by Protocole-Trophies of Exception in Montreal.

“It’s an exciting moment when you work with an amazing team to craft a trophy that captures the essence of our game and our country,” said CEBL CEO Mike Morreale. “We are literally writing history together and the journey has been inspiring to think that in a few weeks six cities will be battling it out for the title of CEBL champions.”

The new pro b-ball league begins play May 9.