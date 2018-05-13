Canada’s women’s sevens team lost 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals of the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament at Westhills Stadium in Langford Sunday morning. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals

Team will play for fifth place today at Westhills Stadium at 12:48 p.m.

  • May. 13, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Canada’s women’s sevens team lost 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals of the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament at Westhills Stadium in Langford Sunday morning.

USA opened the scoring within the first minute through Jordan Gray to take an early 7-0 lead. With four minutes left in the first half Leyla Kelter scored another try to make it 14-0.

Ghislaine Landry got Canada on the board shortly after, but the USA answered right back with another try. Charity Williams also scored a try to make it 21-12.

Biance Farella scored a try to cut the U.S.’s lead to two points, followed by a second try to give Canada its first lead of the game with just a minute left in the second half. But USA scored on the full-time hooter and slot the conversion to take a last-second 28-26 victory.

[gps-image name=”11864624_web1_180516-GNG-WomensSevens3.jpg”][gps-image name=”11864624_web1_180516-GNG-WomensSevens2.jpg”][gps-image name=”11864624_web1_180516-GNG-WomensSevens4.jpg”]

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
PHOTO: Little Fort team wins provincial gold
Next story
VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Just Posted

OSO concludes itsa season with a triumph

  • 16 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Grassland, old-growth Douglas fir forest, limestone karst features all protected at Eagle Heights

 

No injuries after car speeds through Tim Hortons drive through Sunday

 

B.C. man’s long battle to recover from critical head injuries ends

 

Most Read