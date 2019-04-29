Canada’s Women’s Rugby Sevens hit home turf in strong position

Teams will battle it out at Langford's Westhills Stadium on May 11 and 12

Canada’s Rugby sevens players are in a strong position to win as HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens tournament winds down. They are heading into the penultimate round in second place thanks to a gold medal finish against England.

Their 7-5 win in Kitakyushu places Canada behind long-time favourites New Zealand. The top four teams in the 2019 series will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

“It’s huge, we know that [going to the Olympics] is what it is all about. That is our main goal this season and to get a Cup final on top of that is a good feeling,” team captain Ghislaine Landry told the World Rugby, the body that presents the series.

On May 11 and 12, Langford is host to one of the final legs of the tournament in Westhills Stadium.

Canada will face Ireland, Brazil and Australia, who won silver last year, in the first pool.

The matches begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 and at 9 a.m. on May 12. Tickets can be bought at canadasevens.com.

