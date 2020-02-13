Canada’s best para-alpine skiers competing at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Two weeks of si racing on the Dreadnaught at Kimberley Alpine Resort concluded this week with the 202 Canadian Para-Alpine championships.

Mac Marcoux and guide Tristan Rodgers won gold in the Downhill. Alpine Canada file

Two weeks of si racing on the Dreadnaught at Kimberley Alpine Resort concluded this week with the 202 Canadian Para-Alpine championships.

Mac Marcoux (Canada) with guide Tristan Rodgers brought home gold in the Downhill, as did Canadian Alexis Guimond. Canadians Sarah Gillies and Brian Rowland each snagged a bronze medal. Photos courtesy Alpine Canada.

The two weeks of racing was organized by Kimberley super volunteers Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs, along with an army of volunteers.

READ: Lots of great ski racing coming up on the Dreadnaught at Kimberley Alpine Resort

READ: Kimberley’s Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs named Volunteers of the Year with Alpine Canada

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter