Byram and Burnstein win medals at 2020 IIHF World Juniors in the Czech Republic

A pair of Vancouver Giants, defenceman Bowen Byram and athletic therapist Mike Burnstein, are coming home with gold medals from the 2020 IIHF World Juniors in the Czech Republic.

Byram was the fifth Vancouver Giants player to represent Canada at the World Juniors and is the first Canadian-born Giants player since Evander Kane (2009) to win a gold medal.

For Canada it marked their 18th gold medal at the World Juniors.

