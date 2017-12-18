Canada West grabs gold

Jason La Rose

Hockey Canada

TRURO, N.S. – Zach Rose (Victoria Grizzlies) was spectacular in a 35-save performance, Angus Crookshank scored the winner and added an assist, and Canada West beat the U.S. 5-1 on Saturday to win the gold medal at the 2017 World Junior A Challenge.

It is the fifth gold for West – joining 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2015 – and the first time in four tries it has topped the Americans in the final. Rose – who was named tournament MVP – was at his best in the final 40 minutes, making 14 saves in the second period and 12 more in the third to help the Canadians to the top of the podium. Brett Stapley of the Vernon Vipers finished with three goals and five points.

West spread around the scoring, with five different players scoring goals and 10 recording points. Brendan Budy netted the all-important first goal, racing away on a shorthanded breakaway and beating U.S. goaltender Jake Kucharski on the blocker side just 9:06 in. Crookshank, Budy’s teammate with the BCHL’s Langley Rivermen, doubled the advantage three-and-a-half minutes later, playing give and go with Ethan de Jong to send the Canadians to the dressing room up by a pair.

The Americans poured on the pressure in the second period, outshooting West 15-6, but Rose was up to the task with one of his best periods of the tournament. Corey Andonovski gave the westerners a little more breathing room at 12:15 of the middle frame, dancing around a defender before sneaking in a shot to the far side of Kucharski.

That would be all for the U.S. netminder, who had allowed just a single goal in two games entering the final. He was replaced by Ryan Bischel after giving up three on 12 shots in 32 minutes of work.

Jake Drury gave the Americans life with a power play goal late in the second period, chipping a rebound over Rose. Sam Hentges was inches away from pulling the U.S. within one, but his shot rang off the crossbar in the dying seconds to keep it a 3-1 game after 40 minutes.

Any U.S. momentum disappeared early in the third; Crookshank set up Russ Armour (Trail Smoke Eaters) for his fourth goal of the tournament at 6:36, and Carter Turnbull (Powell River Kings) forced a turnover deep in the American zone before feeding Dylan Holloway for the fifth and final Canadian marker just 32 seconds later. West became just the second team in the 12-year history of the World Junior A Challenge to win gold after losing both of its preliminary-round games, joining the 2011 edition of Canada West.