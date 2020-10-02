Canada West conference delays decision on term-two athletics

The fate of basketball, volleyball and other sports will now be decided in early November

University athletes waiting for word on whether there will be Canada West sports after New Year’s will have to wait a while longer.

The conference had planned to make a decision before Oct. 8, but Friday morning the conference issued a new deadline of Nov. 2.

“Following feedback from student-athletes, the conference’s board of directors voted earlier this week to delay a decision on second term competition, allowing as much time as possible to assess the feasibility of conference play returning given the evolving COVID-19 environment,” a news release read.

READ MORE: UFV stars Deanna Tuchscherer and Katie Lampen sidelined by pandemic

READ MORE: No Canada West championship tournament for UFV golfers

Canada West pulled the plug on first-term sports in June, which led University of the Fraser Valley basketball star Deanna Tuchscherer to sign a professional hoops contract in Hungary.

Women’s and men’s basketball are two of the sports waiting on the Canada West decision along with hockey (men’s and women’s), volleyball (men’s and women’s), rugby 7s (women’s) – along with Canada West championships in curling (men’s and women’s) swimming (men’s and women’s), track and field (men’s and women’s) and wrestling (men’s and women’s).

Championships in cross country and golf were already cancelled.

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress