It will be Canada vs Iroquois Nationals tonight at 8 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre. (Vancouver Sports Pictures)

Canada vs Iroquois Nationals for world title

Maple Ridge Burrards playing for gold on Saturday

Maple Ridge Burrards will be in the hunt for gold medals as the championship game is set at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship.

The gold medal match will feature Canada up against the Iroquois Nationals on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

Canada has steamrolled their opponents, pounding England 21-4 in their semi-final on Thursday night.

England jumped out to a 2-0 lead less than a minute in, but the defending champion Canadians weren’t rattled at all, scoring seven straight and never looking back as they coasted to a 21-4 win.

Canada had 11 different goal scorers, and Burrard Ben McIntosh had three goals and seven assists for 10 points, while his Maple Ridge WLA teammate Curtis Dickson had a hat trick and nine points.

The Iroquois Nationals rallied from a third quarter deficit to edge the United States 9-7 in their semi-final.

The bronze medal game between England and the Team USA will be played at 5 p.m.

Israel will play Finland for fifth place on Saturday, while Netherlands battles the Czech Republic in the seventh/eighth place game.

Israel scored 16 of the final 18 goals for a 22-7 victory over the Netherlands.

Again a Burrard player was prominent, as Jean-Luc Chetner’s four goals and 13 points led Israel.

