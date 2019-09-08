Canada suffers first loss at U18 girls volleyball worlds

Campbell River's Emoni Bush had six points in the 3-0 loss

Campbell River’s Emoni Bush spikes the ball in Canada’s match against Italy at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championship in Ismailia, Egypt today. Photo by FIVB

Canada dropped to third in Pool B after its first loss at the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U18 World Championship in Egypt today.

The team fell 3-0 (25-20, 25-7, 25-19) to two-time defending champion Italy.

Campbell River’s Emoni Bush earned six points in the match and was Canada’s second-best scorer after Vancouver’s Katarina Pantovic.

Canada falls to 2-1 in pool play.

Their next opponent is the United States tomorrow at 3 p.m. (6 a.m. local time). If Canada wins, the team will move into second place in Pool B. They have already qualified for the 16-team knockout stage. Italy leads the pool with a 3-0 record.

RELATED:

Emoni Bush, Team Canada remain undefeated at U18 Volleyball World Championship

16-year-old Campbell River athlete headin gto Cairo for volleyball championship

Campbell River teen helps Canada to first win at U18 volleyball worlds

@marissatielmarissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.