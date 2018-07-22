Canada Cup returns to FAR after 13 years

Up to 200 racers from across North America are expected to take part in the mountain biking event.

Fernie Alpine Resort will host the Canada Cup downhill mountain bike race for the first time in 13 years.

The event will be combined with the BC Cup and take place at the resort this weekend, from July 20-22.

FAR has partnered with SE Racing, the Canadian Cycling Association and Cycling BC to host the race, which is part of the Dunbar Cycles Summer Series.

“The BC Cup brings mountain bikers from all over B.C., western Canada and some from the Pacific Northwest, United States,” said FAR marketing manager Karen Pepper.

“With the Canada Cup, we hope to attract bikers from eastern Canada as well.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase our trails and community to high end mountain bikers who will hopefully fall in love with Fernie, and return to visit us again.”

The last time FAR hosted the Canada Cup was in 2005, while the BC Cup previously took place at the resort from 2013-16.

Pepper said the race route looks a little different this year, with new sections added.

“Our trail crew has been working so hard on these and is very excited for riders to race the course,” she said.

Described as fun but technical, the course starts on Bike Thief and continues to the infamous Canadian Section steeps, BC Cup Trail and Deer Trail to lower Rumplestumpskin, finishing at the rock star ramp adjacent to the bottom of Timber chair.

Race course trails will be closed to the public on both Saturday and Sunday, however, resort guests, including bikers, will still have access to all trails not featured in the race.

The Shimano Kids Race also returns this year and will be held on Saturday.

Visit Skifernie.com for more information.