Campsall, Streleoff, medal at Canadian indoor championships

The duo, along with four other B.C. archers, joined 170 of the top archers in Canada for the event

Photo submittedJunior Olympic Archery Program participants have moved outdoors from the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association clubhouse where they’ve been dialling in their aim since the weather has been proved. Cariboo Archers throughout the region, and visiting participants, are now preparing for this weekend’s upcoming 3D Flatfield Shoot at the WLYSA grounds located off Bond Lake Road.

A pair of Cariboo Archers once again nabbed podium and medal finishes on the national stage.

Fred Streleoff and Al Campsall finished with gold and bronze medals, respectively, April 26-27 at the Canadian Indoor 3D Championships in Brandon, Man.

The duo, along with four other B.C. archers, joined 170 of the top archers in Canada for the event.

Streleoff, in claiming the gold medal, upped his total Canadian championship gold medal-total to 13, dominating his instinctive class in the victory and coasting to an easy win on the final day.

Campsall said he struggled after his bow was damaged during the flights to Brandon, however, noted he was able to come back to salvage the bronze medal on Sunday — coming just shy of winning the silver medal by one point.

“[The airline] bent my arrow rest and I did not clue in until it was too late,” he said. “Lesson learned, and I’ll be back.”

READ MORE: Cariboo Archers finish among best in Canada at indoor championships

Campsall’s total Canadian championship gold-medal count sits at 21, and he joked Streleoff is quickly closing the gap.

Additionally, the two archers hold the title of having won the most Canadian archery championships.

Back in Williams Lake, Cariboo Archers are making the move outdoors for practice now that the weather has improved.

Junior Olympic Archery Program participants have been busy practicing outdoors from their winter location inside the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association clubhouse — improving their aim for the outdoor 3D season.

This weekend, the Cariboo Archers will get to put their outdoor archery skills to the test as they prepare to host the annual 3D Flatfield Shoot at the WLSA grounds located off of Bond Lake Road.

The event goes over two days beginning Saturday, May 4 and ending Sunday, May 5.

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Saturday, shooting begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 7:30 a.m. start time Sunday. The last round Saturday begins at 3 p.m., while Sunday’s final round goes at noon. Participating archers will shoot 15 targets per round. Cost is $5 per round, and archers can shoot as many rounds as they can fit in during the allotted time.