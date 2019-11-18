Campbell scores hat trick as Leafs hammer Border Bruins

Nelson's 10-1 win over Grand Forks is its third straight victory

Shawn Campbell scored a hat trick as the Nelson Leafs romped to a 10-1 blowout of the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Saturday.

Reid Wilson and Cole Wyatt each scored twice and had two assists, Keenan Crossman, Adam Diotte and Brady Miller added singles and Logan MacDonald chipped in with three assists.

Nelson native Tenzin Mint meanwhile finished with 21 saves as the Leafs (15-3-3) won their third straight game.

Sidney Cruz replied for the Border Bruins (8-12-2). Shane Zilka was chased from net after allowing six goals on 26 shots. He was replaced by Dillon Beebe, who allowed the next four goals.

Nelson next begins a six-game road trip Thursday against the Fernie Ghostriders.