Campbell River’s TimberHi girls rugby team continues to train hard on the rugby pitch

Girls lost both games of a recent doubleheader, but that hasn't dampened their spirits

Timberline’s Ashley Ellis and Gillian Barker (left) arrive at the breakdown after Clara Grosse makes her tackle against GP Vanier in Island Girls Rugby action.

Youth Rugby was happening at full speed when a combined Timberline-Carihi girls squad hosting Courtenay’s GP Vanier and Mark R. Isfeld recently in a double-header set of development matches.

The local “TimberHi” girls started strong against GP Vanier with tries from scrum half Kirsten Caley courtesy of hard yards from Linnaea Crawshaw, plus an incredible run from rookie center Kaitlyn Dreger. GP Vanier answered back shortly after half time and added a go-ahead try and a convert to seal a 17-10 win late in the game.

Next up for the girls was a very experienced and fast Mark Isfeld squad.

Although TimberHi was in the opponents 22-meter zone a number of times, they succumbed to a number of off-side penalties and quick running from the visitors who ran up a 31-0 score before the final whistle. The team will build on great defence from newcomers Bailey Hall and Clara Grosse on the wings as well as some big runs from third-year prop Ashley Ellis to be ready for a rematch at Carihi on Monday, May 7.

In the meantime they continue to train throughout Spring Break and will travel to face Nanaimo District Secondary April 18 before traveling to the North Island Sevens Tournament in Cowichan April 26.

The Campbell River Athletics Association would like to remind the community they are running Touch Rugby on Thursdays beginning at 6 p.m. at Southgate Middle School starting April 5. This is a great opportunity for anyone aged 14 and up to learn the game, stay in the game or return to the game.

Only soccer-style cleats are required, cost is $20 for the entire spring and summer, or $2 per drop in. Call Jim at 250-202-9195 for more information.