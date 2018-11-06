Campbell River’s Teal Harle back on the Big Air circuit

Campbell River's Teal Harle was back on the Big Air FIS World Cup circuit last weekend, competing in an event in Modena, Italy.

Teal Harle competing at the World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain last season.

This was the second event of the season and saw Harle finish in 44th place out of a field of 51 competitors. The top Canadian in the event was Marc Beaulieu-Marchand who finished 10th in the event won by Norway’s Birk Ruud. American Alexander Hall was second and Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli was third.

Other Canadian reuslts included Evan McEachran finishing 11th, Max Moffat 17th, Patrick Dew 47th and Noah Morrison 49th.

On the women’s side, Canada’s Elena Gaskell finished fourth. Swiss skier Mathilde Gremaud won the event with teammate Sarah Hoefflin finishing second. Germany’s Kea Kuehnel finished third.

Harle is back on the circuit after a stunning year last year that included a fifth place finish in the Winter Olympics Slopestyle Skiing.

