Campbell River Storm welcome Port Alberni Bombers to VIJHL with 6-1 drubbing

Six members of the Storm found the back of the net in the teams first home game of the 2021/ 2022 season.

The squad handed the newly-formed Port Alberni Bombers a 6-1 loss in a rude welcome to the VIJHL on Friday (Sept. 10) night.

While the Bombers’ Blake Power opened up the scoring midway through the first, the remainder of the game saw Campbell River exert their will over the new club.

“I think our guys played really well,” said Storm head coach/ general manager Lee Stone.

“It took us a little while to break through but when we finally did the flood gates opened up.”

Mitchell Finner lead the way for the home team with a goal and two assists, and many of his squad mates managed to rack of some early season ticks in the G column too.

Wyatt Dumont, Justin Gyori, James Quaife, Angus Allchin, and Carter DeBoer all scored, and captain Nolan Corrado added a pair of apples.

Stone said it was exciting to have fans back in the arena.

“There have been some people supporting our team from day one, and to see them and some of the excitement they had to be back in the building was a pretty neat feeling last night.”

One notable face missing from the 371 supporters packing the Brindy was Storm founder Eddie Kingston, who passed away on Sept. 2 at the age of 84.

He was the original owner and GM of the club from 1997 until 2006. The win was a nice tribute to the man who created a dynasty of seven consecutive VIJHL championships, and a Cyclone Taylor Cup title.

It was also a great start to what’s sure to be a rivalry between two cities often at odds over a big fishing claim.

“For us, we want to make sure everyone know that Campbell River is the salmon capital of the world, not Alberni,” Stone said, only half joking.

