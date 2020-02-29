Campbell River Storm surge to 2-1 VIJHL playoff series lead

The Storm have surged to a 2-1 series lead following Friday night’s 3-0 home victory over the Nanaimo Buccaneers. In this photo from Game 2, Campbell River Storm defenceman Kyle Jennings, left, and goalie Aaron de Kok, defend against Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Connor Casparie during Thursday’s playoff game at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. Photo by Greg Sakaki – Nanaimo News Bulletin

Campbell River’s Aaron de Kok had a shutout Friday night as the Storm took a 2-1 playoff series lead over the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

The 19-year-old goalie has been in net for the Storm since the start of the series and stopped all 30 shots Nanaimo fired his way during the 3-0 victory at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 28.

The first period went without any goals.

At 5:48 of the second frame, Isaac Tonkin-Palmer scored his first-ever VIJHL playoff goal with the assist going to Josh Pederson and Brax Klassen.

The Storm added two more goals in the third period. Owen Christensen scored on a power play at 5:35 of the frame with the assist going to Kyle Jennings. Then at 14:24, Josh Pederson scored on another power play with the assist going to Christensen and Jennings to seal the game.

The best-of-seven series returns to Nanaimo Sunday night before returning to Campbell River Tuesday night.

In the other north division semifinal, the Oceanside Generals are leading the Kerry Park Islanders 3-0. The Islanders must win tomorrow afternoon if they have any hope of staying alive in the postseason.

In the south division 4 vs. 1 semifinal, the Victoria Cougars lead the Saanich Braves 2-0. The Peninsula Panthers lead the Westshore Wolves 2-1 in the other south division semifinal.

Puck drop for Game 4 of the Campbell River-Nanaimo series takes place Sunday, March 1 at 7:15 p.m. at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

