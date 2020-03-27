Campbell River Storm says make some noise for healthcare workers

Since fans are not able to come out and cheer on their local hockey team, the Campbell River Storm is asking them to put that energy towards cheering on the real heroes of the COVID-19 crisis.

Every night at 7 p.m. the Storm is asking locals to go outside and make some noise to let healthcare workers know they’re appreciated. Horns, pots and pans, musical instruments, and anything else that can safely make a racket are encouraged. The time was chosen because 7 p.m. is when the shift changes occur at the hospital, and is seen as a way of thanking people for their long and difficult day at the hospital.

“We thought it was a no-brainer here in Campbell River. this community is so great that way,” said Storm coach Lee Stone. “We’ve had a chunk of people getting out and making noise, whether it’s honking their horn, ringing their cowbell or just clapping, it’s a chance for us to thank the workers.”

The idea came from a similar event in downtown Vancouver. People appreciating the workers who are on the front lines have found many different ways to do that, anything from sidewalk chalk drawings to direct messages to the workers.

“It’s not just the healthcare workers,” Stone said. “What they’re doing for us right now is incredible, but it’s also for the grocery store workers, even people like yourself who are having to go to work every day. At the end of the day, we just want to show appreciation to them.”

While the main goal is to appreciate the hard workers, Stone said that it has the added benefit of reminding people of the strong community in Campbell River.

“It’s a trying time for people stuck at home, and hopefully this is a chance for us to come together as a group and give people something to look forward to. It’s been pretty impressive. We’ve obviously connected with our players, volunteers and billet families. I’ve done it and heard people making noise near my house,” he said.

“We want to get as many people on board as we can, and the more we can get it out there, the more we can get involved. Hopefully this is something that doesn’t last too long, but if it does it would be nice to get to the point that the whole community is on board and not only will you hear yourself, but you’ll hear other people.”

Since people are having to stay home, most of the noise making is being done on porches and in residential areas. Stone hopes that as more and more people are part of this, someday the healthcare workers will actually be able to hear the noise as they get to or from their shifts.

“I hope one day they can hear it,” he said. “To me, that would be pretty neat. At the end of the day, what they’re dealing with is pretty overwhelming right now so if we can give them just a small glimpse into our appreciation that would be pretty neat to them.”

Those who want to take part can go outside at 7 p.m. every night and make some noise.

RELATED: Campbell River Hospital Foundation sends love to healthcare workers

Mayor urges everyone to be responsible, be kind, be respectful, be safe and be well

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror