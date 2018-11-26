Campbell River Storm post shutouts for pair of weekend road wins

Aaron de Kok backstopped the Storm to a 2-0 win on Friday, the first of two shutouts for the team over the weekend. File photo, Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm posted two clean sheets on the road over the weekend.

The results leave the team in first place overall in the VIJHL, three points ahead of the South Division’s Victoria Cougars, who do have a game at hand. Campbell River also has a comfortable margin in the North, 14 points ahead of the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

On Saturday, backup goalie Jaden Little turned aside all 29 shots from the Oceanside Generals to help the team to 6-0 victory. Campbell River started strong with three goals in the first frame from Damon Porter, Mike Dyck and Reid Wheeldon.

Brett Kinley added a marker in the second period, while Wheeldon and Cole Slaney finished the scoring in the third, as the team fired 49 shots at the home team’s net. Eleven Storm players notched a goal or assist on the night, with Dyck leading the way with the one goal and two assists.

On the Friday, regular starter Aaron de Kok was between the pipes against the Peninsula Panthers. The team racked up 36 minutes in penalties, but de Kok stopped all 26 Panther shots for the shutout.

Owen Christensen opened the scoring for Campbell River at the 19:37 mark in the opening period with an unassisted marker. The second went scoreless, while the Storm added an insurance goal in the final period when Noah Fladager scored at 18:30. Josh Pederson drew the assist.

The team is getting balanced scoring with no one inside the top 10 for league scoring. Dyck and Porter lead the way with 24 and 22 points, respectively, but about half the team has already hit double figures in points.

The Storm have been on the road the last two weekends, but Friday will see them back at the Brind’Amour Arena for a rematch with Oceanside. Game time is 7:30 p.m.