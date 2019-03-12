The team congratulates Reid Wheeldon after the winning goal. Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Storm
Campbell River Storm open semifinals against Saanich Braves on Friday
After a bit of a road bump in the first round, whereby the Campbell River Storm had to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the opening series against the Peninsula Panthers to win it with a game 7 victory on Sunday, the VIJHL regular season champions resume their drive for a title on Friday and Saturday against the Saanich Braves.
Game time for the semifinal series is 7:30 p.m. at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.
The fifth place Braves knocked off the Kerry Park Islanders 4-2 in their opening series.