Campbell River Storm open semifinals against Saanich Braves on Friday

After a bit of a road bump in the first round, whereby the Campbell River Storm had to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the opening series against the Peninsula Panthers to win it with a game 7 victory on Sunday, the VIJHL regular season champions resume their drive for a title on Friday and Saturday against the Saanich Braves.

After a bit of a road bump in the first round, whereby the Campbell River Storm had to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the opening series against the Peninsula Panthers to win it with a game 7 victory on Sunday, the VIJHL regular season champions resume their drive for a title on Friday and Saturday against the Saanich Braves.

Game time for the semifinal series is 7:30 p.m. at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

The fifth place Braves knocked off the Kerry Park Islanders 4-2 in their opening series.