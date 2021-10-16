Campbell River Storm kick weekend off with victory over Port Alberni Bombers

Campbell River Storm forward Justin Gyori pounces on a loose puck in front of the Port Alberni Bombbers net during Fruday’s VIJHL game at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The Storm won 5-3. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Port Alberni Bombers got off to a lightning-quick start in VIJHL action against the Campbell River Storm at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, Oct. 15.

Five seconds into the first period, Carson Steel popped the first goal of the night. However, it charged up the Storm who responded just over two minutes later and then scored four more in the second period.

The Bombers got a second in the second and then one more half-way through the third to hold the final score to 5-3 for the Storm.

Stars of the Game for the Storm were goaltender Rylan and Labrie Steel for the Bombers.

The Storm are in action Saturday, Oct. 16 away against the Oceanside Generals while the Bombers next play at home tonight as well against the Lake Cowichan Kraken.

Campbell River Mirror