Campbell River Springs hand out gymnastics awards

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association Springs competitive teams had their annual awards night recently.

Each award is accompanied by a trophy for the athletes to take home and the Athlete of the Year awards come with a trophy and their names on a plaque.

Each group wins a Most dedicated athlete a Most Improved athlete a Sportsman of the year and Gymnast of the Year. There is also one boy and one girl who win Athlete of the Year for the entire gym. The Athlete of the Year award is based on results from competitions. Here are the following awards and their winners.

Most Dedicated Award

This is for athletes in their respective groups that show a dedication to their training in and out of the gym. They rarely miss a training and use their time wisely in the gym. These athletes are focused and know what they want. The athletes are…

Janika Scriba, Miley Konrad, Bayla Wilson, Cailey Goddyn, Alexis Reise,

Myya Lanqvist, Grace Fraser, Kamryn Brown, David Price, Trent Thompson and River Wangler.

Most Improved Award

This is awarded to the athletes that have shown great improvements over the year not only in skill but also in strength, flexibility, work ethic, leadership and coachability. The athletes are….

Tyza Skuse, Jadea Wilson, Persia Tabarsi, Thea Gavel, Myah Ward, Kaylie Lofstrom, Scarlett Walker, Mallory Brown, Liam Goldrup, Ben Pechter and Noah Kerluck.

Sportsman of the Year Award

This award goes to the athlete in each group who is the best at being a positive influence to everyone not only in their group but in the gym as well. This person is usually cheering on their teammates or encouraging them to do better!! This athlete is chosen not by the coach but by their fellow teammates. The athletes are…….

Jordan Loock, Ava Lee, Lauren Messmer, Ava Levins, Ayla Wheatley, Sophia Andersen-Roberts, Sophie Mayers, Leah Anderson, Carson Ogg, Kasen Broderick and Shea Berkey

Gymnast of the Year Award

This is for the gymnast in each group who is the complete package. This athlete trains hard, is coachable, is a leader with their own actions towards their training and attitude towards others, teammates and coaches. The athletes are………

Jordan Loock, Alexandra Smith, Isabelle Alsager, Shyanne Johnson, Rihanna Dill, Ariana Mullett, Sophie Pallan, Claire Pollock, Jackson Martin, Michael Sader and Issac Perry

Athlete of the Year Award

This award is based on competition results. Qualifying for teams such as BC Winter Games, Westerns and Nationals also give extra points to the athletes. Each year this award goes to one boy and one girl. This years winners are:

Brooklyn Batch started off the year winning 2 event Silvers and the Silver medal All Around at Winterfest. She went to Tacoma for the first time winning 2 more event Silvers with the Silver All Around. She also won a Silver medal with the Silver All Around in Abbotsford qualifying her for the Western Canadian Championships on the Silver medal team. At Westerns she went on to qualify in 2nd for the bar finals where she placed 4th. At Provincials, she won a Bronze on vault with placing 4th AA . In Surrey she Won an event Gold and 3 Silvers also winning the All Around title. Good work Brooklyn.

Carson Ogg won 1 event Gold, 2 Silvers and 2 Bronze for 3rd All Around in Abbotsford, won one event Gold, 2 Silvers and 2 Bronze for the All Around title in Surrey. He was a Provincial Champion on floor and parallel bars as well as a Bronze on vault to come home as the All Around Provincial Champion. Carson qualified for the Western Canadian Championships where he was on the Gold medal team winning a Bronze on pommel horse and 4th on high bar. Congrats Carson.

The Inspiration Award

This award goes to athletes that have dedicated their lives to the gym. They trained at least 9 hours a week, coached different groups in the gym, work birthday parties and have done numerous things to make our club better. Thank you for being leaders and role models. Quinn Kushel-Ross and Leah Anderson.

Lifetime Achievement Award

This award goes to an athlete that has trained all the way through to the end of high school training at least 16 hours a week. This athlete was our first athlete to qualify for the Canadian Championships and has represented Team BC at multiple Western Canadian Championships. He will be continuing his gymnastics in Alberta as he pursues his academic goals in Edmonton. Liam Deagle will be missed in the gym.