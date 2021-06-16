Campbell River's Special Olympics athletes are involved in a virtual

Campbell River Special Olympians are currently participating in virtual Provincial Challenge Games which is taking place of the originally-planned provincial games. Meanwhile, the local Special Olympics chapter is gearing up for a re-start in teh fall and are looking for volunteer coaches. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

This year was supposed to be the year for Special Olympics BC's provincial games, until COVID caused their cancellation.

  • Jun. 16, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

This year was supposed to be the year for Special Olympics BC’s provincial games, until COVID caused their cancellation.

Then the Provincial Challenge Games were introduced and these virtual games have athletes tracking their fitness and healthy living points, and competing within the eight regions in the province.

Campbell River, which is part of Region 6, has 26 athletes participating. These athletes are divided into seven teams, each with their own coach. The athletes earn points for daily physical fitness activities, and bonus points for other healthy living activities. Each week, the points are totalled and submitted. The program is running for seven weeks, including virtual opening and closing ceremonies.

Celebrity honorary coaches are encouraging the athletes. Legendary sports broadcaster Bernie Pascall is working with Region 6, participating in their on-line pep rallies. On-line workouts are provided weekly, as well as webinars on topics such as healthy hearing and mental health.

“The challenge games have been good for the athletes,” said Cheryl Clay, Campbell River’s mission staff. “It keeps the athletes connected and participating in activities. It has been a long haul for them, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. They are looking forward to getting back together again.”

With the possibility of resuming programs again in the fall, Campbell River Special Olympics is looking for new coaches and volunteers. Training is provided, and experience is not necessary. Volunteering with Special Olympics is a very rewarding experience – you can find out more by contacting Local Coordinator Maureen Hunter at 250-286-6453 or at https://www.specialolympics.ca/british-columbia/get-involved/volunteer.

Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Canada blanks Haiti, advances to final round of CONCACAF World Cup men’s soccer qualifying

Just Posted

Most Read

  • CNC graduation for Burns Lake students

    College of New Caledonia's (CNC) Burns Lake campus had two students graduating this year — Stacey Bergen, who completed the Bookkeeping Certificate program, and Dustyn Standbridge, who is receiving her Kinesiology Diploma. Both the students came by the campus last Monday to pick up their caps, gowns, got their photos taken and the college staff showered the duo with congratulatory songs and cheers. (Naomi Wetsergard photo/Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Community Market 2021 begins in Burns Lake

    Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce's community market, which has received the official farmer's market designation this year, held its first market last Friday. Kr Designs, FiftyFourthNorth Supply, Ann Martens Baking, Shirley Barkman Baking, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Burns Lake Chamber, Glen Dyck Vegetables, Bald Hill Nursery and The Table Guy particpated in the first market. The market will be held every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the end of August. This year, the chamber will also be hosting a Canada Day market on Thursday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • 550 trees planted in Houston through A Rocha

    Houston Christian School students and volunteers help with the tree planting

  • Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre getting upgrades

    The Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre is undergoing massive renovations. This project undertaken by Lake Babine Nation, is being done as the last time the centre had renovations was in 1999 and it has been due for upgrades. "We are putting on a new metal roof, hardie board and cedar sidings, new windows, installing new LED lighting, cleaned out the parking lot storm drain, painting the inside, installing new flooring and heating system," said Rick Dobbs. The renovations are expected to complete by mid-August. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Esso station developer had eyes on Houston for some time

    Expects to open for business in April 2022

  • Retirement of longtime paramedics worries Houston community

    "No loss of service," assures BC Emergency Health Services

  • LETTER – No need to impose curbside garbage collection on those who can do it themselves

    Dear Editor,