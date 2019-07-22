Campbell River Ravens swept out of PNWLL playoffs

The Campbell River Ravens were swept out of the Jr. B Pacific Northwest Lacrosse League playoffs on the weekend.

Campbell River Ravens’ Zach Lontayo gets airborne in an attempt on goal during Saturday’s home playoffo opener against the Saanich Express. The Ravens lost to the Express 17-4. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Ravens went down two straight against the Saanich Express in the best-two-out-of-three playoff series. The Ravens dropped the series opener at Strathcona Gardens 17-4 on Saturday then travelled down-Island to lose to the Express 19-4 in their opponents’ barn.

The Express now face the regular season champion Westshore Bears for the PNWLL title. The Bears finished off the Nanaimo Timbermen in two straight as well by scores of 11-8 and 16-3. Saanich and Westshore will begin their best-two-out-of-three title series in the Q Center Arena in Colwood on Thursday.