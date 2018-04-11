The PeeWee Hurricanes took Gold at the Richmond Ravens Ice Classic tournament March 30-April 1. The Hurricanes went 3-0 in the round robin defeating Portland, Seattle and Peninsula. They then beat Vancouver 6-0 in the Semifinal and met Seattle again in the Final, which would result in a 5-3 Gold medal win for the Hurricanes.
Campbell River peewee Hurricanes are as good as gold
The Hurricanes went 3-0 in the round robin defeating Portland, Seattle and Peninsula. They then beat Vancouver 6-0 in the Semifinal and met Seattle again in the Final, which would result in a 5-3 Gold medal win for the Hurricanes.