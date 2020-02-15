Campbell River Midget Tyees celebrate their semi-final overtime victory over the Peninsula Eagles Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Midget Tyees claim semi-final victory in overtime over Peninsula Eagles
The Campbell River Midget Tyees won their semi-final playoff game at Rod Brind'Amour Arena Saturday, defeating the Peninsula Eagles 3-2 in overtime.
The Tyees broke the deadlock at 1:49 of the overtime period and now move on.
Campbell River Mirror