Campbell River Midget Tyees celebrate their semi-final overtime victory over the Peninsula Eagles Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Midget Tyees claim semi-final victory in overtime over Peninsula Eagles

The Campbell River Midget Tyees won their semi-final playoff game at Rod Brind'Amour Arena Saturday, defeating the Peninsula Eagles 3-2 in overtime.

The Campbell River Midget Tyees won their semi-final playoff game at Rod Brind’Amour Arena Saturday, defeating the Peninsula Eagles 3-2 in overtime.

The Tyees broke the deadlock at 1:49 of the overtime period and now move on.

