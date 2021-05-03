Campbell River gymnasts have strong showing at the virtual provincial championships

The Campbell River Gymnastics Association (CRGA) competed in the virtual gymnastics Provincial Championships on March28 and had some amazing results.

From left: River Wangler - Men’s Level 3, Bronze in the All Around; Shea Bridgen - JO 7 2003-2005 - Bronze in the All Around; Kaylie Lofstrom - JO6 2010 - Silver in the All Around. Photos submitted

The athletes had a strong performance including six new athletes coming home with a medal for the first time at the Provincial Championship, with a combined 15 medals and many top 10 finishes. Kaylie Lofstrom had a great competition finishing with four medals including a Silver medal in the All Around. Shea Bridgen had a great day finishing with a Silver medal on floor and the Bronze medal in the All Around. River Wangler rounded out the podium finishers capturing a Bronze in the All Around.

Below are the full results.

JO10

Brooklyn Batch captured the Bronze medal on floor, won the 7th place ribbon on vault, finished 8th on bars and 11th on beam to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

JO9

Ksenia Stansell captured the 4th place ribbons on both beam and floor, took the 7th place ribbon on vault, finished 10th on bars to come home in 6th place in the All Around.

Tyza Skuse won the 4th place ribbon on vault, took 12th place on floor, finished 13th on bars and 14th on beam to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

Hannah Herschler won the 8th place ribbon on beam, 9th place on bars, finished 12th on vault to come home in 14th place in the All Around.

JO7 2003-2005

Shea Bridgen won the Silver medal on floor, won the Bronze medal on bars, finished 8th on vault and 9th on beam to come home with the Bronze medal in the All Around.

Isabella Michael captured the 6th place ribbon on vault, won the 7th place ribbon on bars, finished 10th on floor and 16th on beam to come home in 12th place in the All Around.

JO7 2006

Ava Lee placed 10th on bars, took 11th on vault, finished 13th on floor and 16th on beam to come home in 13th place in the All Around.

JO7 2008

Rayne Loock captured the Silver medal on floor, won the 5th place ribbon on bars, finished 9th on both vault and beam to come home in 5th place in the All Around.

Ava Herschler became Provincial Champion on bars, won the 8th place ribbon on vault, finished 10th on beam and 12th on floor to come home in 7th place in the All Around.

JO6 2003-2005

Shyanne Johnson became Provincial champion on bars, took the 8th place ribbon on vault, finished 10th on both beam and floor to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

JO6 2006

Alyssa Wood captured the Bronze medal on bars, won the 5th place ribbon on floor, finished 8th on both vault and beam to come home in 4th place in the All Around.

JO6 2008a

Miley Konrad won the Bronze medal on floor, captured the 8th place ribbon on bars, finished 11th on vault and 14th on beam to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Anna Wheatley won the 7th place ribbons on beam and floor, took 13th place on vault, finished 17th on bars to come home in 10th place in the All Around.

JO6 2009b

Anna Harris captured 10th place on both beam and floor, took 11th on vault, finished 12th on bars to come home in 11th place in the All Around.

Rihanna Dill won the 7th place ribbon on beam, captured 9th on floor, finished 13th on vault and 14th on bars to come home in 12th place in the All Around.

JO6 2010b

Kaylie Lofstrom captured the Silver medal on vault, won the Bronze medals on both bars and beam, finished 11th on floor to come home with the Silver medal in the All Around.

Men’s Junior

Carson Ogg won the 7th place ribbons on both vault and high bar, captured the 8th place ribbons on floor and parallel bars, finished 9th on pommel and rings to come home in 8th place in the All Around.

Jack Martin captured the Silver medal on vault, won the 7th place ribbons on floor, pommel and rings, finished 10th on high bar and 12th on parallel bars to come home in 9th place in the All Around.

Men’s Provincial 4 13 and up

Owen Harbo captured the Silver medal on rings, won the Bronze medal on parallel bars, took 5th on vault, won the 6th place ribbon on floor, finished 9th on high bar and 12th on pommel to finished in 6th place in the All Around.

Men’s Provincial 3 13 and up

River Wangler won the 4th place ribbons on pommel, rings and high bar, captured 6th place on parallel bars, finished 7th on floor and 8th on vault to come home with the Bronze medal in the All Around.

Men’s Provincial 1 (gold, silver, or bronze status awarded based on final scores)

Everest Johnson captured a Silver status on floor and vault, received a Bronze status on pommel, rings, parallel bars and high bar to come home with a Bronze status in the All Around.

Campbell River Mirror