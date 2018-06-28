Campbell River girls to ‘Crush’ BC Summer Games

The North Island will be well represented at the BC Summer Games in girls volleyball this July.

The North Island will be well represented at the BC Summer Games in girls volleyball this July.

Campbell River athletes Taya Brideau, Austin Cameron, Paige Davidson, Delaney Ewing will be joined by Comox Valley athlete Gracie Walls as all five have been named to the Vancouver Island high performance volleyball team.

Brideau, Cameron, Davidson and Walls all played for the Campbell River Crush U15 team this year while Ewing played for the Wave U17 volleyball club this past season.

The BC Summer Games has been the starting point for many athletes who have gone on to higher levels of sport such as the Canada Games and Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Summer Games are being held in the Cowichan Valley from July 19 -22.