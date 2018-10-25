Campbell River Comets’ sizzling season wraps up

The Campbell River Comets Track and Field Club held their Annual Awards night on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at the Sportsplex.

In addition to celebrating the exceptional performances of their athletes during this past season, they also took this opportunity to give back to one of their former members. Jonah Shankar is an amazing local athlete, and was a Comet for many years. Over $500 was raised and donated to Jonah to help support his battle with cancer. Jonah is currently overseas for treatment.

The 2018 season proved to be a stellar season for the Comets. In addition to a record number of athletes (six) to qualify for the BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley, three went on to achieve medals (Luke Dirom – Gold, Diego Christiansen-Barker – Silver, Trent Perras – Bronze). Both Perras and Dirom also medalled at the BC Jamboree Championships in Coquitlam (Bronze and Gold respectively). They performed so well that both earned a berth at the Legion Track and Field Nationals in Brandon, Manitoba later in August. Ryan Lofstrom and Logan Wright were medallists at the Junior Development Championships in Kelowna at the end of July. Lofstrom managed 3 Golds and 2 Silvers, and Wright a Bronze. This season saw a remarkable number of Personal Bests achieved by everyone, including many of the newcomers to the Comets team. The 2018 season also saw Tyza Skuse become the very first Comet in 24 years to compete in the pole vault.

For Junior Development athletes, those ages 9-13, the B.C. Athletics awards JD Crests to those that meet a standard in at least 3 different disciplines. There are Gold, Silver and Bronze standards.

The Comet recipients of these crests for this year are:

GOLD: Ryan Lofstrom, Logan Wright, Khayam Siah, Jason Lee, Elizabeth Hoffman, Victoria Hoffman, Lacie Simmons

SILVER: Shea Berkey, Gavin Chatterton, Ryley Konkle-Skuse, Kade Simmons, Karis Gauthier, Maren Gauthier

BRONZE: Lucas Milne, Malakai Ferron, Spencer Uzzell-Paulos, Riley Willis, Kiana Danielson, Novalee Underhill

The Comets 2018 Major Awards recipients are:

Outstanding Midget and older Male Athlete: Luke Dirom

Outstanding Midget and older Female Athlete: Faith Barton

Outstanding JD Male: Ryan Lofstrom

Outstanding JD Female: Victoria Hoffman

Most Improved Male: Diego Christiansen-Barker

Most Improved Female: Abigayle Underhill, Elisabeth Hoffman, Novalee Underhill

Male Sportsmanship Award: Trent Perras, Zach Mudie

Female Sportsmanship Award: Abigayle Underhill

Paul Messinger Award (Most Dedicated Athlete): Anna Chatterton

Rookie of the Year: Rayne Loock, Malakai Ferron, Logan Wright