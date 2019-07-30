Campbell River Comets bring home medals from BCJD Provincial Championships

Four Campbell River Comets travelled to Surrey and White Rock and competed at the annual BC JD Track and Field Provincial Championships this past weekend.
Competing against 475 top athletes aged 9 to 13 from throughout the province, the foursome all earned medals in their respective age groupings. All the hard training and perseverance paid off for the foursome as they represented their home town track club.
Leading the way were the brother-sister duo of Ryan and Kaylie Lofstrom who collectively brought home eight medals between the two combined. They were followed closely by the Hoffman sisters, Victoria and Elisabeth, who took home four medals combined. To cap off a spectacular weekend, Victoria Hoffman’s Gold in Javelin also qualifies for provincial standard.
The results are as follows:
Ryan Lofstrom 2007
100m – 13,22 – Tied for 1st (Awarded 2nd by 3/1000th) (SILVER)
200m – 27.92 – 2nd (SILVER)
300m – 44.24 – 3rd (BRONZE)
Shot Put – 8.69m – 3rd (BRONZE)
Discus – 18.95m – 6th
Kaylie Lofstrom 2010
Shot Put – 5.53m – 2nd (SILVER)
High Jump – 1.05m – 2nd (SILVER)
Long Jump – 3.16m – 3rd (BRONZE)
60m – 10.09 – 3rd (BRONZE)
60mH – 13.13 – 8th
Victoria Hoffman 2008
Javelin – 25.32m -1st and Provincial Standard (GOLD)
Discus – 21.67m – 2nd (SILVER)
High jump – 3rd – (BRONZE)
60m – 9.02 – 5th
200m – 31.26 – 6th
60mH – 10.93 – 6th
100m – 14.74 – 8th
Elisabeth Hoffman 2006
Javelin – 26.14m – 2nd (SILVER)
Hammer – 27.44m – 4th
Discus – 20.90m – 6th
100m – 13.75 – 7th
200m – 28.75 – 8th
300m – 47.19 – 11th