Campbell River co-ed volleyball bounces back – registration opens

Campbell River Co-Ed Volleyball is restarting indoor league play this fall.

Twenty weeks of play (including playoffs) will run Oct. 18 – March 28. The league can accommodate up to 18 teams in three different divisions. Teams of all skill levels are welcome. The play is 6v6 volleyball with a gender mix of at least 4-2 playing on each team.

Registration fees for the season are $600 per team. For more information e-mail: info@crvolleyball.ca or join the “CR Volleyball” group on Facebook.

