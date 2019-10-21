Novice rider Kayden Robbins had an outstanding weekend at the Grand Canadian National BMX race in Chilliwack finishing first on both Saturday and Sunday. Through those two wins, Robbins moved up to the Intermediate class at the biggest race of the year. Photo contributed

Campbell River BMX rider’s performance moves him up a class

Novice rider Kayden Robbins had an outstanding weekend at the Grand Canadian National BMX race in Chilliwack finishing first on both Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13. Through those two wins, Robbins moved up to the Intermediate class at the biggest race of the year.

  • Oct. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

