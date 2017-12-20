Campbell River Bantam female Hurricanes win gold at Cowichan Valley tournament

The Bantam Hurricanes claimed the gold medal at the Cowichan Christmas Classic Tournament title last weekend by going undefeated (5-0).

The Bantam Hurricanes claimed the gold medal at the Cowichan Christmas Classic Tournament title last weekend by going undefeated (5-0).

On Friday, Dec. 15, the Hurricanes faced off against an unknown Vancouver North Shore Avalanche team. The coaches were pleased with a dominant 9-1 win with six different players chipping in with goals.

The Hurricanes played two games on Saturday. The first game was a solid effort having the girls defeat a previously unbeaten Cowichan Valley Capitals team 5-0. Goaltender Kambyl Frazee picked up the shutout. The Hurricane’s second game of the day resulted in a 7-1 win against the Saanich Braves placing the team first in the round robin play.

The Sunday morning semi final saw the Hurricanes face the Avalanche again. The Hurricanes came out on top with a 6-2 win setting them up for a re-match with the Capitals in the final.

The Capitals were eager to avenge the earlier loss and came out strong going up 2-0. The Hurricanes rallied however and went up by two. The game went back and forth with both teams putting up goals. Cowichan pulled their goalie with two minutes left in the game, an ensuing scramble in front of the Hurricanes net resulted in a Capitals goal.

The Hurricanes battled and managed to hang on for the win and take the gold medal with a 7-6 final.