On the weekend of Nov. 16-18 the Campbell River Minor Hockey Atom Tigers played in the Port Hardy tournament and came home with a second place victory out of five teams. The final score was 10-7, with the win going to Comox.

Campbell River Atom Tigers roar in Port Hardy

