Campbell River Atom A Tyees lead division, will play in tournament at Strathcona Gardens this weekend

Campbell River Minor Hockey Association's Atom Development tournament sold out

  • Feb. 12, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Campbell River Atom A Tyees showed why they’re the team to beat Sunday. The Tyees beat the visiting Kerry Park team on Feb. 9 at Strathcona Gardens in their penultimate game of the regular season.

The Atom A squad, which features 10 and 11 year olds, is leading their division.

Catch the team in action during the Campbell River Minor Hockey Association-hosted Atom Development (A and B) tournament from Feb. 14 to 17 at Strathcona Gardens.

