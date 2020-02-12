Campbell River Atom A Tyees goalie Logan McLean makes a stop during regular season action at Strathcona Gardens on Feb. 9, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Atom A Tyees lead division, will play in tournament at Strathcona Gardens this weekend
Campbell River Minor Hockey Association's Atom Development tournament sold out
The Campbell River Atom A Tyees showed why they’re the team to beat Sunday. The Tyees beat the visiting Kerry Park team on Feb. 9 at Strathcona Gardens in their penultimate game of the regular season.
The Atom A squad, which features 10 and 11 year olds, is leading their division.
Catch the team in action during the Campbell River Minor Hockey Association-hosted Atom Development (A and B) tournament from Feb. 14 to 17 at Strathcona Gardens.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter