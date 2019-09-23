Campbell River athletes return with more than 30 medals from 55+ BC Games

Games took place in Kelowna from Sept. 10 to 14

Campbell River athletes excelled on the court, the ice, in the pool and on the road while competing at the 55 Plus BC Games in Kelowna last week.

From Sept. 10 to 14, more than 40 athletes from Campbell River and area competed at the Games, which includes competition in 30 different sports and activities.

This year’s edition was the largest in the Games’ 40-year history.

Results:

Badminton

1- Connie Vincent in Women’s 85+ Singles Open

1- George Harm & Wade Major in Men 65-69 Doubles Recreational

1- Connie Vincent & Mary Reed in Women 85+ Doubles Open

2- Joanne Smith & Wendy Nagasaka in Women 65-69 Doubles Competitive

2- Mary Reed & Connie Vincent in Women 80-84 Doubles Open

2- Russel Lang & Connie Vincent in Men & Women 80-84 Mixed Doubles Open

3- Mike Hrybko & Walter Hrybko in Men 70-74 Doubles Competitive

3- Walter Hrybko in Men 75-79 Singles Competitive

3- Mike Hrybko in Men 70-74 Singles Competitive

3- Wade Major in Men 65-69 Singles Recreational

3- Roy Palmer & Russel Lang in Men 80-84 Doubles Open

3- Mike Hrybko & Cindy Simpson in Men & Women 70-74 Mixed Doubles Competitive

3- Wade Major & Joanne Smith in Men & Women 65-69 Mixed Doubles Competitive

Bocce

4- Alberti Gio in Men’s 55+ Singles

4- Blair Menegozzo and Franco Sartor in Men 55+ Pairs

Bowling (Five Pin)

2- Donna Leche in Women’s 55+ Div. B High Pins over Average

Cycling

4- Rob Ralston in Men 65-69 Time Trial Competitive

4- Rob Ralston in Men 65-69 Road Race Competitive

4- Jacob Koomen in Men 70-74 Road Race Competitive

4- Rob Ralston in Men 65-69 Hill Climb Competitive

5- Jacob Koomen in Men 70-74 Time Trial Competitive

5- Jacob Koomen in Men 70-74 Hill Climb Competitive

Darts

1- Sharon Sanford & Diane Peain in Women 65+ Doubles

2- Jane Hilchey in Women 55-64 Singles

3- Glen Barrett, Tedd Ducker, Diane Peain, Sharon Sanford in Men & Women 65+ Team of Four

Golf

1- Henry Modras in Men 85+ Div. B 17.1-36.4 Index

2- Gwen Modras in Women 85+ Div. B 24.4-40.4 Index

Hockey

1- Zone 2 Old Buoys (Len Slogar, Tom Mullan, Jack Broome, Garry Korven, Paul Sinclair, Lyle Dennison, Robert Simpson, Norm Bohl, Ken Lamont, Henry Wiebe, Howie Wong, Tom Blair, Stephen Cousins, Michael Kitamura) in Men 75+ Team

Slo Pitch

3- Thrift Orcas (Cynde Ashdown, Doug Bondue, Rosie Chrest, Doug Damberger, Rick Delau, Steve Gilmour, Rob Handford, Norman Joyce, Judy Mitchell, Gordon Olson, Jim Reynolds, Rhonda Third, Alan Ursel, Tony Wedam, Gloria Young) in Men & Women 55+ Mixed

Soccer

2- Island Force (Jill Nelson, Karene McGill, Wendy Gibbons, Sandy Tufnail, Cindy Bachman, Sandy Dick, Jill Grisdale, Laurie Miller, Tish Scott, Lesley White, Deb Marshall, Caroline Lambert-Mimnaugh)

Swimming

1- Brian Staton in Men 70-74 50m Backstroke

2- Brian Staton in Men 70-74 25m Backstroke

2- Brian Staton in Men 70-74 25m Freestyle

2- Brian Staton in Men 70-74 50m Freestyle

2- Brian Staton in Men 70-74 100m Freestyle

Tennis

1- Sid Shook & Shane Field in Men 70-74 Doubles

2- Shirley Craddock & Saulange Moreau in Women 80+ Doubles

Track and Field

1- Mark Stewart in Men 75-79 1,500m

1- Mark Stewart in Men 75-79 10km Road Race

1- Mark Stewart in Men 75-79 5,000m

1- Mark Stewart in Men 75-79 100m

1- Mark Stewart in Men 75-79 400m

1- Mark Stewart in Men 75-79 200m

1- Mark Stewart in Men 75-79 800m

Triathlon

1- Barbara Polehoykie in Women 55-59 Duathlon

1- Barbara Polehoykie in Women 55-59 Sprint Triathlon

6- Debbie Leger in Women 60-64 Sprint Triathlon

RELATED:

PHOTOS: 4,200 senior athletes kick off the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna