Campbell River 13U Tyees gearing up for regional playdowns this week

The 13U CR Peewee AA Tyees will be hosting the Island regional championship at Nunn's Creek Park Thursday, July 25 until Saturday, July 27.

The 13U CR Peewee AA Tyees will be hosting the regional playdowns at Nunn’s Creek Park Thursday, July 25 until Saturday, July 27. Game times are Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m; Friday, July 25 at 12:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 26 at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Photo submitted

The 13U CR Peewee AA Tyees will be hosting the Island regional championship at Nunn’s Creek Park Thursday, July 25 until Saturday, July 27.

Game times are Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Friday, July 25 at 12:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 26 at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.