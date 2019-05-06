Campbell Rive Killer Whales perform admirably at Saanich event

The Campbell River Killer Whales attended the Wavemaker Invitational swim meet in Saanich recently, and eight of the 10 local swimmers that attended qualifying for the finals in their respective distances.

Kaya Lathangue won the 200 Back final by just over 13 seconds to qualify for the Canadian Junior Championships in her third event, while Ella Vose found her rhythm through the meet picking up three qualifying times for the Vancouver Island Regional Champs as well as two times for the SwimBC Age Group Provincial Championships.

Lathangue also took first place in the 200IM anf the 400 Free, giving her a three-pack of gold medals to add to her collection.

Summer Wenger placed third in the 200IM won the 400IM and placed 3rd in the 50Free.

Martina Montana had an exceptionally busy weekend, placing second in the 100Free won the 800Free placed second in the 200Free and secong in the 400Free.

Ali Beck also came home with a third place finish in the 400Free.

The CRKW Swim Club program is founded on the belief that swimming offers an exciting and valuable experience in a young person’s life. Every participant can gain from his or her experience, whether or not the swimmer ever wins a single race. “Our aim is not to produce champions, but to create an environment wherein champions are inevitable.”

The club has been in operation since 1979, is a non-profit organization headed by professional coaches and run by a volunteer parent group. It is supported by membership fees, fundraising and the financial support of the province of British Columbia.

To find out more or to register for a swim assessment, please visit www.crkw.ca or email Head Coach Jim Campbell at jimkcampbell@gmail.com