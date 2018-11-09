Camouflage Clippers win in dying seconds

Nanaimo Clippers forward Ethan Scardina gets past Alberni Valley Bulldogs opponents for a scoring chance during the third period of Friday’s BCHL game at Frank Crane Arena. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

The Nanaimo Clippers were camouflaged, but fans were able to see them and were able to see them pull out a last-minute win.

The Clippers defeated the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 5-4 in B.C. Hockey League action on Friday night at Frank Crane Arena.

The finish was a frantic one, as the Bulldogs scored with an extra attacker to tie the game with 50 seconds left. But with eight seconds to go in regulation, Sammy Steele was able to get enough ice to fire a wrist shot in for the game-winning goal, completing a hat trick and giving his team the victory.

“I thought we played a very complete game,” Steele said. “We haven’t been very consistent in our games so far, so we all came out there and played more of a 60-minute hockey game and everybody was contributing.”

It was the first time he’d centred a line with Ethan Scardina and Gunnar Wegleitner.

“We’re all working together,” Steele said. “This week we looked pretty good in practice – it translated to the weekend, for sure.”

Bob Foglietta, Clippers assistant coach, said the team was happy with their line combinations and with the way the lines were generating shots on goal.

“I thought we were the better team today for the most part,” he said. “We had a few breakdowns, but all in all, it was a pretty good effort.”

Aside from Steele’s three goals, Tyler Williams and Marcus Mitchell were other scorers. Goalie Landon Pavlisin earned the win as shots ended up 38-25 in favour of the home team.

Friday was military appreciation tonight; in addition to the Canadian Forces-inspired jerseys, there were special ceremonies.

“I thought it was really good,” Foglietta said. “I think it was a good night and [the organization] did a lot of good things.”

Steele said the jerseys are “pretty sweet.”

“We’re pretty lucky to get these and we’re all thankful for everybody who’s served this country,” said the American player. “We’re thankful for everybody that came out tonight and glad that we ended up with a ‘W.'”

GAME ON … The Clippers host the Powell River Kings on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. at Frank Crane Arena.

