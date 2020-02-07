Calling all Sooke ping-pong players

Local racquet enthusiast looking for others in the hopes of starting a table tennis club

A local ping-pong enthusiast is looking for interested people who would like to play table tennis in Sooke.

Paul (Ping-Pong Paul) Martin, is an internationally-ranked player, and wants to bring table tennis to the masses.

Martin has secured a room at Journey Middle School that can be used for table tennis

He says the room at Journey is a perfect set-up to establish the table tennis night. He’s already donated one table.

“Everything has to start somewhere and we have the room where we can store the tables,” he said. “If we can get a dozen or more people together, we could establish an organized club,” Martin said.

Journey started a similar club last January at Edward Milne Community School, where more than 30 people turned out, but the space was inadequate.

Late last year Journey Middle School officials approached him about starting a similar club at the school, involving students and seniors.

Martin has already coached some lunchtime practices with the students, and now wants to expand it to an evening program for the community.

The table tennis is set for Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30.

The first 30 minutes of the program is devoted to practice, with games following.

Martin is asking for those interested to play table tennis to call him at 250-642-4872.

