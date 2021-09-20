Calgary born, Kimberley raised Jared du Toit wins ATB Financial Classic

Jared du Toit has won the ATB Financial Classic golf tournament in Calgary, Alta. The 26-year-old golfer was born in Calgary, but for large part of his life called Kimberley home, and has family here still.

Kimberley’s Jared du Toit hoists the trophy after winning the ATB Financial Classic in Calgary by one stroke. Photo courtesy of The Mackenzie Tour Canada.

du Toit managed to pull it all together and win by just one shot, with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to seal the deal.

“On a day like this when you’re chasing (the leaders), you’re three or four shots back, you want to get off to a good start, and I didn’t really I just made a bunch of pars,” du Toit told the MaKenzie Tour.” I stayed patient and kind of waited it out, then the game started coming to me and balls started going in.”

The birdie on number 18 was one of the three he made on the final back nine of the tournament on his way to victory. He finished one stroke ahead of Calgarian Wes Heffernan, who also finished second at the tournament in 2017.

This was the first start on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada schedule this season for du Toit, following a 66th place finish on the Forme Tour.

This win places him seventh overall on the 2021 Mackenzie Tour Points List.

The ATB Finanical Classic rotates between Calgary and Edmonton, so it will be held in Edmonton in 2022.

