Cadet biathlete wins bronze at first competition

In her first competition, cadet Lilian Dawes won a bronze medal at the North Island Zone Biathlon Competition last weekend at Mount Washington.

Dawes, 13, is with 386 Komox Royal Canadian Air Squadron and was part of a 12-person team. She placed third in the junior female category.

More than 66 cadets competed at Mount Washington, testing their fitness, skiing, teamwork and marksmanship skills over a five-kilometre course.

“Last year I came and watched my brother at this competition and I was inspired to join the team,” Dawes said. “Some advice I have for people starting out is to get really good gloves because your hands will always be cold.”

Her teammate Daniel Gilfillan, 15, won the senior male category. The four-year cadet has been on the National Cadet Biathlon Championship Team, representing B.C.

“My biathlon highlight is competing at the National Biathlon Competition 2019 in PEI,” Gilfillan said. “The team spirit was the best part of it. Everyone was so encouraging and it just made for a great time.”

