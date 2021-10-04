Cade McNelly rejoins Vancouver Giants

Cade McNelly has rejoined the Vancouver Giants roster, following the announcement by the NHL’sLos Angeles Kings on Sept. 29 that the 2001-born defenceman from Westlock, Alberta has been reassigned to the Langley-based WHL team.

McNelly was acquired by the G-Men in a July trade with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

He attended Kings Training Camp as a free-agent invitee, and managed one assist and seven penalty minutes in a preseason game earlier this week against the Arizona Coyotes.

He is one of three over-age players currently on the Giants roster.

McNelly was listed by the Thunderbirds in 2016 and signed with them in August, 2017.

The 6’3″, 205-pound defenceman has since appeared in 121 career regular season games and has notched six goals, 11 assists and 315 penalty minutes.

He appeared in four playoff games with Seattle back in 2018-19 against Vancouver.

During the 2019-20 season, McNelly led the entire WHL with 110 penalty minutes.

Giants first at-home game of the season is set for Friday, Oct. 8 at Langley Events Centre.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

