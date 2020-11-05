Bulkley Valley Christian School held its annual cross country fun run on Oct. 29 at Riverside Park.
“The race groups were cohort-based, hence no masks in the photos,” said Tom Grasmeyer, BVCS development director.
BVCS X-Country Fun Run Race Results:
Grade 2-3 · 1 km
Logan O – 5:41
Ana K – 5:44
Brooke H – 5:46
Grade 4-5 · 1 km
Emma H – 5:20
Carson M – 5:21
Eric V – 5:22
Grade 6-7 · 2 km
TOP BOYS TIMES
Phoenix O – 10:41
Jesse W – 10:42
Paul W – 11:09
TOP GIRLS TIMES
Ameya M – 13:01
Ashtyn G – 13:13
Anna H – 14:34
High school · 3 km
TOP BOYS TIMES
Ethan G (grade 11) – 13:18
Jesse G (grade 9) – 14:07
Luis L (grade 10) – 14:31
TOP GIRLS TIMES
Eden D (grade 8) & Kirsten G (grade 8) – 18:35
Naja L – 18:56
High School · 5.5 km
TOP BOYS TIMES
David L (grade 9) – 26:23
Gavin N (grade 12) – 27:40
Gunner K (grade 12) – 28:36
TOP GIRLS TIMES
Ava W (grade 9) – 27:08
Michelle V (grade 9) – 28:38
Mila W (grade 9) – 29:28