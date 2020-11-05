BVCS X-Country Fun Run. (Marisca Bakker photo)

BVCS X-Country Fun Run

Bulkley Valley Christian School held its annual cross country fun run on Oct. 29 at Riverside Park.

Bulkley Valley Christian School held its annual cross country fun run on Oct. 29 at Riverside Park.

“The race groups were cohort-based, hence no masks in the photos,” said Tom Grasmeyer, BVCS development director.

BVCS X-Country Fun Run Race Results:

Grade 2-3 · 1 km

Logan O – 5:41

Ana K – 5:44

Brooke H – 5:46

Grade 4-5 · 1 km

Emma H – 5:20

Carson M – 5:21

Eric V – 5:22

Grade 6-7 · 2 km

TOP BOYS TIMES

Phoenix O – 10:41

Jesse W – 10:42

Paul W – 11:09

TOP GIRLS TIMES

Ameya M – 13:01

Ashtyn G – 13:13

Anna H – 14:34

High school · 3 km

TOP BOYS TIMES

Ethan G (grade 11) – 13:18

Jesse G (grade 9) – 14:07

Luis L (grade 10) – 14:31

TOP GIRLS TIMES

Eden D (grade 8) & Kirsten G (grade 8) – 18:35

Naja L – 18:56

High School · 5.5 km

TOP BOYS TIMES

David L (grade 9) – 26:23

Gavin N (grade 12) – 27:40

Gunner K (grade 12) – 28:36

TOP GIRLS TIMES

Ava W (grade 9) – 27:08

Michelle V (grade 9) – 28:38

Mila W (grade 9) – 29:28

Smithers Interior News

Previous story
Canucks alumni players move their weekly scrimmages to Surrey’s newest hockey rink

Just Posted

Most Read