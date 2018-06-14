BVCS golfers fifth in tough provincials

The competition was close going into the final round but the Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) golf squad, with two-time champion Joel Veenstra at the helm, couldn’t overcome wind and a tough course and had to settle for fifth place in the final standings at the recent Single A Golf High School Provincials.

Seven teams battled for supremacy at the tournament held in Osoyoos, June 4 and 5.

After day one of the competition, BVCS was in fifth place with a score of 361 with the scores coming from Joel Veenstra, 72, Nathan Steenhof, 81, Jake Groot, 98 and Nate Boone with a 110. That total put the Royals only 8 shots behind Kitimat and West Point Grey which were tied for third at 353. Aberdeen Hall was leading after day one with a score of 300.

Day two was a struggle for most of the players on the Royals’ roster as they battled windy conditions and the tough course. Veenstra came in with a 77, while Steenhof improved to a 79. Josh Boone played his best golf of the season and shot a 107, and Jake Groot finished with a 108. The total for the day kept the Royals in fifth place as they were only able to gain two strokes on West Point Grey and Kitimat which had a successful day to finish in third place.

Overall, Aberdeen Hall finished with a 599 total to take top spot. Osoyoos Secondary were runners up with 636, Kitimat third at 696, West Point Grey was fourth at 726, followed by BVCS with a 732. Boundary Central and Fraser Lake rounded out the team placings.

In the individual event, two-time defending champion Joel Veenstra finished in third place with a combined score of 149, behind two Aberdeen Hall players: the winner Cole Wilson who shot 70-70 for a six stroke win over teammate Brandon Chai in second with a 146 total.

BVCS’ Nathan Steenhof finished in ninth place overall with his 160 total.