Grace Allen soared to the silver in the U20 pole vault event with this 2.75 m leap.

BV medals at BCs

Two Smithers Secondary School 2018 graduates medaled at the B.C. Athletis Championship in Coquitlam.

Grace Allen and Eliyah Brawdy competed in the U20 category.

Allen placed second in pole vault with a season’s best 2.75 m.

Eliyah Brawdy, who is still 17, placed third in the 1,500 m with a personal best of 4:48.08, then followed it up with a second place in her first ever track 5,000 m — running 18:30.36 while the temperature was over 30 degrees.

Brawdy is going to Trinity Western University next year where she will continue competing in cross country running and track & field.

BV medals at BCs

 

