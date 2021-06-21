Buzz building for 2021 Wilma’s Transition House Charity Golf Tournament

The key fundraiser for the non-profit will be held Aug. 21 at the Cultus Lake Golf Course

The sixth annual Charity Golf Tournament for Wilma’s Transition Society takes place Aug. 21 at the Cultus Lake Golf Course.

Wilma’s Transition Society is a non-profit providing services, support and education to women and children who are ​victims of interpersonal violence.

“This event is our largest fundraiser we hold each year,” said tourney organizer Jayme Clifford. “The funds raised make a significant difference to our organization in helping aid our families with items such as clothing, food, personal necessities and more.”

With COVID still a factor, the tournament will utilize tee-off times instead of shotgun start. Golfers will play best-ball format and every participant will receive a prize along with a goodie bag at registration and box lunch on the course.

There will be mini-games and giveaways at several holes.

The registration fee is $100 per player.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to hold this tournament and for all the sponsors, donors, participants and anyone involved in making this event successful and the continued support we receive,” Clifford said. “We see more and more each year the increase of involvement and support from our community and cannot express our gratitude enough.

“We are so excited to be able to move forward with the tournament again this year.”

The Chilliwack Progress sponsors this tournament along with the Aboriginal Housing Management Association, Riverside Equipment Rentals, Woodside Enterprises and Star FM.

The tournament is presented by Marlissa Frank Realty/Century 21 Creekside Realty.

