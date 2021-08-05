Busy night of racing planned Aug. 7 for Thunder Mountain Speedway All Class Invitational, Memorial Race

Prizes and draws for spectators in attendance will also be on the agenda throughout the event

Hot on the heels of its first auto racing event in almost two years, Thunder Mountain Speedway is spicing up the pot for its next scheduled night of stock car racing.

The Thunder Mountain Speedway Memorial Race and All Class Invitational will take to the starting line this Saturday, Aug. 7 for what promises to be an exciting night of racing, said TMS vice-president Ken Waslen.

A purse payout of $5,000 has been added for street stock drivers, while an additional $3,000 in prize money is up for grabs in the bone stock class as drivers are expected to descend on the lakecity race track for a crack at some of the loot.

“(Williams Lake auto racer) Arnie Kunka has also issued a challenge to all the street stock racers to try to beat him,” Waslen said. “He’s going to be out, as well as his son, Donny … we’re just looking forward to lots of out of towners coming in. We’ve seen lots of feedback, so far, and there should be a good car count for the fans.”

Prizes and draws for spectators in attendance will also be on the agenda throughout the event. Riske Creek Racin is also going to be doing a sticker giveaway, and there will also be sidewalk chalk for young fans in attendance to decorate the race track during the intermission.

“We want to get the fans involved as much as we can,” Waslen said. “And make sure there’s less downtime for people, and keep them occupied.”

In addition to visiting drivers, Waslen is expecting a full lineup of local, fan favourites.

“Some of our bone stock drivers are really coming along,” he said. “Steve Panta has been doing really well, and Chrissie Gertzen, she’s hoping to exorcise some of her demons. She’s been practicing like crazy but it just seems like every time on race day she has problems.”

The spectator gate opens at 2 p.m. with qualifying set to get underway at 4 p.m. Racing slated to follow at 5 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and students and children under 12 are free.

