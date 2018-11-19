Busy Breakers make some splashes

Ravensong Breakers Aquatic Club have been busy travelling to competitions recently.

Head coach Byron Trajan had nine of his swimmers compete at their third meet this season at the Bennett Cup in Victoria last weekend.

Nick Bennett, 14, who last season broke eight long course national records, set new marks in six short course national records at the Bennett Cup Swim Meet.

Last October, Bennett was invited to the NextGen Para Camp in Toronto and was selected to the Canadian NextGen Para Team that will compete at the U.S. Paralympic Nationals in Tucson, Ariz. from Dec 8-16.

In other events, Ravensong had 25 swimmers at the Comox Thanksgiving Challenge and at the Nanaimo Fall Invitational last month.

Breakers who earned awards at the meet in Comox were Jakob Mbobela, 15, and Myanah VanDusen, 10.

At the Nanaimo meet, it was Simon Mbobela, 11, and Spencer Nardi, 10, who each won an award.

Breakers of the Month for September were Fischer Swanson, 10, and Alex Zboyovsky, 14. For October, Hanna Poppy, 12 and Sahara Allston, 8.

Both Nick Bennett and Jakob Mbobela have been invited to the 2018 Swim BC VIR Regional Prospects Camp in Victoria this coming Nov 24-25.

