Burrett honours mothers in winning 10k title

It was a Mother’s Day race, so it probably seemed fitting that a woman won the 10k event overall.

That’s what Erin Burrett did at the 2018 annual Oceanside Mother’s Day 10K and 5K runs, when she beat everybody in the main 10K race including the men, crossing the finish line in 37 minutes and six seconds.

She was 37 seconds faster than the first male finisher, Royd Burkhart of Port Alberni. The third-place finisher was Richard Light of Duncan, in 37:56.

“Based on results from previous years I had a feeling it might happen,” said Burrett after the race. “I passed the first two guys after the 5K mark and I decided, it’s a Mother’s Day run so a female has got to win this one. So I did it.”

Burrett, an elite long-distance runner who has won international and Canadian marathon races, used the popular Parksville event as part of her training on Sunday.

Prior to the race on Sunday, Burret said she already had a 45-minute warmup and had no targeted time to finish the race

“I haven’t done this event for years but I live in Nanoose now and I literally run through Rathrevor almost every day. So I figured, I am going to be running through here today anyway so why not now?” said Burrett. “My coach made it a workout. I was a little bit tired going into it. But it was a good effort. It was what I needed today. “

Burrett said she hopes to run the event again next year.

“It’s a good event,” she said. “It was well-marked and well-organized. It was a perfect day. It was a little warm, but the breeze kept it nice.”

The second-place female runner was Jessica McKierahan of Nanaimo, who finished the 10K distance in 44:45 and third place went to another Nanaimo runner, Meredith Kaplycz, who crossed the finish line in 46:05.

Another elite runner who took part in the Mother’s Day 10k race was Shelby Drope of Nanaimo, who was crowned the 2018 Vancouver Island Series champion.

Drope said he was not after accolades or medals on Sunday while finishing in 1:06:30. He simply wanted to run side-by-side with his mom, Faye Drope, and sister Natalie Drope, who is from Guelph, Ontario.

“It was really special for the three of us to get together and do this event together,” said Drope, who added that they began planning this months ago as a good way to celebrate Mother’s Day. “It was great.”

Drope said his partner, Melissa Ross, another elite runner, and her sister were also running with them at the same pace, along with some friends.

“It was really fun to run with people and just enjoy the race,” said Drope. “It was really special. I was pleased.”

Drope has a deep passion for running. He not only coaches and train athletes, he also takes part in a many races throughout the year. He said his calendar is almost full.

“Last year I did 25 races and I would probably do about that this year too,” said Drope, who coaches the Nanaimo Track Club. “I am already at 13 not including today.”

Drope said he loves the event as he knows most of the organizers and the route of the race, which traverses through one of the most beautiful areas on the island.

In the 5K race, Qualicum Beach’s Luke Hubner came in first in the men’s division at 21:03, followed by his father Rurik Hubner, who was not far behind in 23:08. Rounding up third place was Gord Bytelaar in a time of 25:15.

The top female racer in the 5K, Maria Marciano of Port Alberni, was not far behind the top two male finishers, posting a time of 23:26. Also seconds behind in second place was Jeannie Daiq of Victoria, who despite pushing still came in at an impressive time 23:43. Nadine Manson of Victoria was third in 24:21.